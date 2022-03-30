Transmission alley finally open, but questions remain

This article was written as an editorial for the Dominion Post newspaper.

Editorial: It’s a cliché to say that something is “too anticipated,” but we think we can justify using it in relation to transmission alley. Eventually, the Kapiti Coast required an inland motorway. Has been discussed since 1919,

After waiting for more than a century, our patience began to wane last year as smooth, wide – and apparently commuter-ready – lanes remained closed, practically crippling motorists facing traffic jams on the old coastal road. was taunting.

This is undoubtedly good news for the Wellington region that the 27-kilometre-long, $1.25 billion motorway is now open: it will be transformative from a logistical standpoint, but will also give a much-needed morale to the capital drawn. ,