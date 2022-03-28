Transmission alley link roads blessed with opening of new section of SH1

The blessing of two major link roads for transmission street has been done on Tuesday morning.

Transmission Alley is a new $1.25 billion, 27-kilometer extension of State Highway 1.

It turns inland to the south of Porirua and joins the existing route north of Paikakariki.

It opens this week, although the exact time is yet to be confirmed.

The project came in at a budget of $400 million after missing several deadlines.

The roads connecting Transmission street to Porirua have turned sweet this morning.

Anita Baker, the mayor of Porirua, representatives of Ngati Toa, the former mayor of Porirua, and other dignitaries arrived on the new road to bless the link roads.

“This is one of the largest infrastructure projects in the region to date…