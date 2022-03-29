Transmission alley Porirua link roads blessed before opening

Porirua Ivi Ngati Toa has gifted the road connecting Whitby to Transmission Gully Motorway, named Te Ara Kapehu, in a blessing Tuesday morning.

The name means, the direction as indicated by the compass.

Ngāti Toa kaumātua Taku Parai blessed and cut a ribbon with Porirua Mayor Anita Baker to officially open the road.

“It’s taken a while to get to where we are today, but I think it’s important to look ahead and keep our eyes ahead rather than looking at what’s behind us,” Baker said in a speech.

“Transmission alleys and our link roads will be a game changer for our region and will be used by our residents and visitors alike.”

Another link road connects Waitangirua to the highway.

Ribbon cutting will be held on Wednesday for the 27 km Transmission Gully Motorway.

The…