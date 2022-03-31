Transmission Alley: ‘Simply splendid’ – Porirua Mayor Anita Baker welcomes inauguration

A local mayor says the new Transmission Alley Motorway will open up the Wellington area and bring in more business.

The much-awaited motorway’s official opening ceremony has finally taken place, with the road opening up to the public sometime on Thursday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, National Party Deputy Leader Nicola Willis and MPs and mayors from across the region were present at the ceremony.

Ardern said that with a shorter commute each day to about 25,000 vehicles, daily productivity would increase by 1640 hours, “meaning less time in cars and more time at work and with family”.

Transport Minister Michael Wood says it was one of New Zealand’s most challenging road projects.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker was one of the attendees and said that the transmission alley was “huge”…