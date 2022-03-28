Transmission alley: the grieving father and the infamous road to go

Denise Martin’s memories will never fade, but life has moved on after the loss of her partner and daughter on the infamous stretch of State Highway 1 – now just days away.

In 1998, his partner, Erica, and 15-year-old daughter Chanel were killed before dawn on a wet, early morning in Pykakariki, north of Wellington. This prompted Martin to call for safety improvements with the extension of the road – which he found – and for the final building of Transmission Alley.

The $1.25 billion, 27-kilometer route will open this week and is designed in such a way that a head-on collision – such as the one that hit Erica and Chanel – would be all-but impossible.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency figures show from August 2000 – when evening post Why launched…