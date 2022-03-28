Transmission alley: trials, tribulations and tears – the people who helped open the road

Newspaper clippings of March 1971 of Transmission Alley supporters protesting a Coastal Road motorway. photo/nick james

After years of delays and budget woes, Transmission Alley will finally open to the public this week – a milestone decades in the making.

Waka Kotahi has directed contractors for a $1.25 billion motorway north of Wellington to open it by the end of March.

That is, the road has to be opened recently till Thursday this week.

Construction of the motorway officially began in 2014 with an original opening date of 2020.

However, construction defects, the Covid-19 pandemic and outstanding consent works have seen that date consistently delayed, with the latest opening target being an order rather than an agreed-upon date.

And waiting for something in the capital…