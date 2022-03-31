Transmission street opened to traffic after road was first proposed 100 years ago

After years of budget explosions and delays, Transmission Alley is finally open to the public. Video / Mark Mitchell

Motorists have been left with a broken and chipped windscreen after driving down a transmission alley less than 24 hours after the motorway opened.

Former Wellington City Councilor Chris Calvi-Freeman headed north on the new route this morning.

The traffic was heavy and moving at high speed, he said.

“While overtaking an empty logging truck I caught a shower of stones, one of which affixed to my windscreen. A little disappointing considering that as a regular passenger between Wellington and Waikane Beach, I had been on this new road for many years. Waiting for the motorway.”

Paul Adeline said one of his employees drove the new road today and ended up with a huge crack in his windscreen, which…


