Transmission street road builder to end ‘in lakhs’ fine

The final opening of the transmission lane to traffic also means a stop to the hefty fines that are piling up for the builder of the road for delays.

Photo: RNZ / Angus Drever

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday morning and the road is open to the public today.

The $1.25 billion project was scheduled to open in April 2020 but was fraught with delays, including five attempts to open the road.

A fortnight ago, Waka Kotahi told contractor Wellington Gateway Partnership that the 27km motorway between Wellington and Kapiti was to be opened by the end of the month.

Sir Brian Roche, chairman of the Waka Kotahi Board, said it had always been known…