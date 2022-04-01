Transparent watch to shoe charger: 5 brands with seriously funny April Fool’s Day pranks

As the clock struck 12 on March, people started taking everything that they saw and heard online with a bucketful of salt. Kicking off April in style, pranksters welcome the month’s first day with glee, and even brands around the world decided to join in on the fun.

While April Fool’s Day jokes are not unusual or rare, every year corporate agencies take their pranks to a new level. Of course, people are able to see through some of the pranks, while fall victim of others. There are those rare ones that actually become a reality, remember Tesla tequila?

The year 2022 was no different and while there were some brands carried on with their legacy of pranking their consumers, a few new participants joined in this year. Check out five of the funniest campaigns from companies in India and…