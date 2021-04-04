Transport Services In Maharashtra To Function At Half Capacity – Tech Kashif

LATEST

The Buldhana Police have registered a case against 1,011 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 prevention rules by attending a religious gathering. The incident took place on Friday when the people took out the annual ‘Sandal yatra’ to the shrine of Sailani Baba here, despite such gatherings not being allowed due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ramesh Barkate said.

The Maharashtra government recently prohibited religious, social and political gatherings in the state. However, more than 1,000 people took part in the event here on Friday evening, the official said.

Even as the Maharashtra Cabinet is meeting to formalise a decision on imposing a complete lockdown as the state scales new records of fresh infections every day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seems to be clearing all decks ensuring there is no resistance from all parties concerned should they go ahead with the proposal.

Uddhav is said to have spoken to Opposition leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis last night seeking support in the implementation of the lockdown if need be, he also seemingly dialled MNS chief Raj Thackeray , sources said

Sops during poll season are past as vaccination incentives like gold nose pin and hand blender are here to attract people to get jabbed against Covid-19. The goldsmith community in Gujarat’s Rajkot are reportedly offering a nosepin to women and hand blender to men who get inoculated at their vaccination camp. The effort comes as India has on average surpassed the number of new infections in United States and is set to overtake Brazil to become the nation with the worst outbreak in the world amid a raging second national wave that pushed the country’s daily cases to over 93,000 on Sunday, with deaths crossing 500 for the first time in four months.

At nearly 89,000, the daily cases on Friday were the highest in the world, ahead of the US (70,024) and Brazil (69,662). Amid the continuous spike, huge crowd was seen outside Bengaluru’s Veeresh theatre last night. The Karnataka government had a day ago announced that order capping seating capacity in theatres at 50% would now be applicable from April 7, following request from Kannada film industry.

Meanwhile, The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed seven crore with 12,76,191 doses given till 8 pm on Friday, the Health Ministry said as India registered this year’s highest single day rise of 81,466 infections. So far, 1,23,03,131 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the country, according to a provisional report till 7 pm on Friday.

The country has administered a total of 7,06,18,026 vaccine doses till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the number included 6,13,56,345 people who received its first dose. The second dose of the vaccine has been administered to 92,61,681 people. The ministry said the numbers included 89,03,809 healthcare workers (HCWs) and 95,15,410 frontline workers, who have taken the first dose.

As many as 52,86,132 HCWs and 39,75,549 FLWs have taken the second dose, the ministry said, adding that 4,29,37,126 beneficiaries above 45 years of age been administered the first dose.

