Transport stalled: 19 ports almost come to a standstill amid protests against diesel shortage at the start of the harvest

About 1,170 trucks entered the Greater Rosario port area, compared to an average of 6,000 trucks last week.

Protests in 19 grain ports in the country have high impact, over claims of diesel shortages, in the first hours of a national halt of grain transport indefinitely organized by the Federation of Argentine Transporters (FETRA). The medium was ratified by the President of the Chamber of Oil Industry and the Center for the Export of Grains (CIARA-CEC). gustavo idigoras,

“The strike badly affected all port terminals. Compared to historical figures, the entry of trucks today was negligible. This situation is completely foreign to the ports. It hurts us and…