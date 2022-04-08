Transport workers protest outside Pawar’s residence, over 100 taken into custody | Mumbai news

More than 100 striking workers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) held a protest outside Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in Mumbai on Friday.

A senior police officer more than 100 protestors, including women, were taken into custody and brought to the Yellow Gate police station. “Registration of an FIR is under process against the protestors at Malabar Hill police station under various sections of Indian Penal Code,” the officer said.

The protesters raised slogans against the senior politician stating he did little to resolve their concerns. The irate employees even threw stones and slippers during the agitation.

According to some reports, the protesters also surrounded Pawar’s daughter and NCP MP Supriya Sule outside the…