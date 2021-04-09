LATEST

Traore scores injury-time thunderbolt to increase Fulham’s relegation fears

Traore stunned Fulham late on with a superb strike

Adama Traore struck in injury-time for Wolves to secure a 1-0 win over relegation-threatened Fulham.

A victory for the Cottagers would have taken them out of the relegation zone, however, Traore’s first Premier League goal since December 2019 inflicted more woes on Scott Parker’s men.

The Wolves winger fired in a near-post thunderbolt in the second minute of stoppage time to stun Fulham at Craven Cottage.

It was a deserved win for Wolves after they had a harsh goal ruled out by VAR in first-half injury-time.

Willian Jose thought he had finally scored his first Wolves goal at the 12th attempt since signing on loan from Real Sociedad when heading in Daniel Podence’s cross in first-half stoppage time.

However, the goal was chalked off by VAR as Podence’s shoulder was adjudged to be offside by the slightest of margins when being played in by Nelson Semedo.

More to follow…

