Travel back to the aughties Disney Channel with our nostalgia-filled quiz – Film TMT

Get out your saggy cargo pants, bell-bottom denims, and My Chemical Romance t-shirt as a result of we’re bringing you again to the aughties. By “aughties” or “aughts”, we’re referring to the last decade from 2000 to 2009, or the ‘00s if you’ll.

Children rising up on this period (all you millennials & zoomers), know this time interval as Disney Channel’s golden age with unforgettable TV exhibits & films which first ignited our eternal obsession for media.

Earlier than we begin gushing about which exhibits & films are our favorites, we’re going to soar proper in like Corbin Bleu with a soar rope. See how far you may throw again to the aughties by testing your information of those iconic Disney Channel films and TV exhibits, and make sure to give us your rating @FilmDailyNews!

Show your self a Disney Channel wiz by taking this nostalgic aughties quiz!


