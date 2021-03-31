ENTERTAINMENT

Travel Slippers vs. Travel Shoes which one is recommended for Plantar Fasciitis

Travel Slippers vs. Travel Shoes

The bottom of your heel is the most sensitive part when you have Plantar Fasciitis. And anything that affects your mobility needs your attention. If you have been a runner or fitness enthusiast, plantar fasciitis can be a big hurdle to your daily activities as well. But getting the proper footwear can ease it all.

Travel Slippers vs. Travel Shoes

People with plantar fasciitis are often given innumerable suggestions for the same. And it becomes obvious to get confused if you should get good travel slippers or shoes.

Both of them work wonders if it has a supportive insole. This is because it can combat the pain and discomfort of Plantar Fasciitis.

So here are the few specifications you should know before you pick one from the two. Read on and understand what will help you get good relief from all the heel pain you suffer most of the day.

Contents hide
1 Travel Slippers
2 Shoes
3 What should you not wear if you have plantar fasciitis?
4 Conclusion

Travel Slippers

Travel slippers are high on demand not just for people with Plantar Fasciitis but also for people who love comfortable footwear.

However, the arch support slippers have extended contact areas evenly across the forefoot, midfoot, and heels.

Thus, they can decrease and equally distribute the foot pressure, eventually reducing any chances of soft-tissue injuries over time.

Also, it has a non-slip rubber sole that gives patients of allages traction while walking snowy and rainy surfaces. This makes it a good choice for people with plantar fasciitis to walk with it all around the year.

All in all, arch support slippers help distribute pressure all over your feet with alignment to your body.

It also provides needed balance and support, which most of the planter fasciitis patients lack.

It helps alleviate pain and prevent feet from any kind of further damage.

Hence we indeed can say that arch support slippers for plantar fasciitis provide soothing relief in a shorter time duration.

However, not all travel slippers are explicitly designed for plantar fasciitis.

You need to make sure that the one you are investing in has proper arch support. Also, the travel slippers are not always long-lasting and durable.

People with narrow feet often find it challenging to get a comfortable pair of travel slippers.

If these things aren’t one of your concerns, having travel slippers instead of shoes can be a perfect choice for your plantar fasciitis.

We say this because they are easy to put on, comforting, and provides the necessary support. Just make sure what you are investing in are nothing but arch support slipper.

Shoes

From our personal experience, we understand that unsupportive heavy shoes can worsen plantar fasciitis, making it essential to have warm, comforting, and soft shoes.

But with shoes for plantar fasciitis, experts do tend to have a different opinion. This is because, unlike slippers, shoes do not help treat the condition in any way.

It just helps you increase your comfort level. If you only focus on comfort and other treatments, consider investing in a shoe with a firm and flexible midsole.

Also, shoes for this condition need to have necessary arch support and removable insoles if you use plantar fasciitis insoles.

A firm-heeled shoe can be of good use for plantar fasciitis, as it can minimize abnormal stretching of the plantar fascia.

Even the proper cushioning in the forefoot region is necessary as it will help you have comforting relief to that unbearable pain.

Unlike slippers, all shoes won’t reduce aches and pains entirely as proper foot alignment is not possible in shoes.

For these few reasons, we do not really recommend shoes over travel slippers for plantar fasciitis. But if you still want to get shoes, then avoid investing in minimalist shoes.

These types of shoes have less or no cushioning, which will likely do more bad than good.

What should you not wear if you have plantar fasciitis?

Now that you know what suits your needs better depending on your relief, here are few types of footwear doctors do not want patients to wear.

This includes stiletto heels, flats, flip flops, old or uncushioned shoes, and other footwear without arch support.

It will likely increase the pain and can also result in serious issues you probably want to avoid.

However, we also want patients with plantar fasciitis to know that roaming around entirely barefoot is a complete no-no for a longer duration.

Avoid walking on hard surfaces like concrete or wood floors as it can result in severe aches.

Conclusion

So basically, slippers for plantar fasciitis are the best choice you can make. We say this because of the exceptional support, comfort, and air circulation it provides the patients.

Shoes, too, are not entirely a wrong choice, but it sometimes tends to get tricky to pick the right one.

A wrong pair will likely make things worse, so make sure either you go for arch support slippers or pick a not entirely tight shoe or has a rigid insole.

In case you are confused, try investing in travel slippers for daily use instead of shoes. Take care, and don’t let this be a hurdle to your comfort.

