Travel: Which airlines no longer require the use of masks on flights

As the world eases restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism industry welcomes millions of travellers. After more than two years of protocol, some airlines They even reject the use of chinstrap in flights.

While many countries have pledged to ease border restrictions and hygiene conditions, some recommendations still apply, such as the use of face masks in certain circumstances. in Europe, especially in countries such as UK, Iceland and IrelandHe has also decided to get rid of that imposition. And many airlines have followed suit.,

The flight attendant, known as Claudine, wrote, “The first flight ever made without a mask and it was an absolute dream.”