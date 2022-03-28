Travis Barker grabs Kourtney Kardashian’s ass at Oscars afterparty

Not even a classy event like the Oscars can stop Kravis PDA.

Travis Barker grabbed fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s ass while the two posed together on the red carpet after the Vanity Fair Oscars 2022 on Sunday.

Kardashian smiled as Barker squeezed his butt in front of the photographers. Getty Images

Barker, 46, smiled and pulled up to Kardashian, 42, and squeezed his butt in front of the photographers. A smiley Kardashian seemed to be enjoying cheeky PDA.

The lovebirds, who got engaged in October 2021, attended the 94th Academy Awards with Robert Glasper, Sheila E. and changed into her party dress after Barker’s performance with Adam Blackstone.