Travis Barker, Lenny Kravitz, HER perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Travis Barker, Lenny Kravitz and HER perform Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Both HER and Kravitz sliced ​​through the song as if their lives depended on it.

“Are You Gonna Go My Way”, which came out in 1993, was the first single released from Kravitz’s third studio album of the same name. The track has been covered throughout the years by many artists, including everyone from Metallica to Spice Girl Mel B.

Watch footage of the performance below.

In addition, HER also performed two of their own songs, “Damage” featuring Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and “We Made It” featuring Barker. During the latter, HER jumped behind a glow-in-the-dark drum kit and demolished a drum solo.

After the performance Avril Lavigne presented …