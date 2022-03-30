Travis Head’s century helped Australia win the first ODI against Pakistan

Travis Head returned to Australia’s one-day team to claim an 88-run victory over Pakistan in the first one-day international in Lahore.

The Aussies were set up for their victory by opener Head, who scored 101 off 72 balls and the tourists set Pakistan a target of 314.

Head was assisted by first drop Ben McDermott, who scored his fifty before Pakistan chased down the chase.

Imam-ul-Haq (103) and Babar Azam (57) put on a 96-run stand for the second wicket before leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson broke his partnership, trapping Azam leg.

Swepson later ended Pakistan’s tail when Haris Rauf was caught at long-on, bowling him out for 225.

Swepson was though…