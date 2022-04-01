Travis Steele lands new gig after leaving Xavier

CINCINNATI (WXIX) – Travis Steele was named the new men’s head basketball coach at the University of Miami on Thursday.

The announcement came just 15 days after Steele and Xavier University parted ways.

Steele set a 70-50 record in four seasons as Xavier’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach. He failed to lead XU to the NCAA tournament during his tenure.

“I am honored and thrilled to be named the next premier men’s basketball coach in Miami,” Steele said. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics David Sayler and President Greg Crawford for this tremendous opportunity. The University of Miami’s blend of elite academics, beautiful campus, and deep commitment to the success of its student-athletes creates a unique advantage. I’m excited to go to work!”

