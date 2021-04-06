TRB vs KAY Live Score Dream 11 Team Prediction Lineups Top Picks Odds Goals Turkish League

Finally, in Turkish League 2021, we have team Trabzonspor playing against the team Kayserispor on Tuesday 6th April. The match is scheduled to be played at 09:30 pm at Senol Gunes Spor Kompleksi. The team TRB has won 3 matches out of 5 matches. The team has played a match against the team Galatasaray where the team TRB scored 3 goals and the opponent team stuck at zero and lost the match. The team is at third position in the league standings.

The team Kayserispor has played a total of 32 matches where they have won 10 matches, lost 14 and 8 matches declared as a draw. The last match they played against the team Ankaragucu on 21st March where the opposing team scored 1 goal and the opponent team managed to score 2 goals and won the match. The team is at the 6th position in the league standings. Let’s see if they win today’s match or not.

TRB vs KAY Live Score:

Match: TRB vs KAY Turkish League 2020-21

Date: 6th April

Time: 09:30 pm

Venue:Senol Gunes Sports Complex

Trabzonspor (TRB) Squad:

Yusuf Sari, Serkan Asan, Keram Baykus, Suleyman Cebeci, Taha Tunc, Abdilkadir Finger, Ahmet Canbaz, Flavio, Kamil Ahmet Corekci, Ssafa Kinali, Fousseni Diabate, Ander Trondsen, Abdulkadir Omur, Lewis Baker, Faruk Can Genc, ​​Ahmetcan Kalpan, Joao Pereira, Atkan Gunduz, Edgar Ie, Benik Afobe, Ugurcan Cakir, Stiven Plaza, Erce Kardesler, Bilal Basacikoglu, Muhammet Taha Tepe, Salih Kavrazi, Arda Akbulut, Huseyin Turkme, Marlon, Tony Nwakaeme, Caleb Ekuban, Majid Hosseini

Kayserispor (KAY) Squad:

Melih Okutan, Gustavo Campanharo, Karlo Muhar, Besard Sabovic, Muhammed Arikan, Ahmet Kartal, Talha Arslan, Ahmet Malatyali, Mehmet Eray, Aaron Lennon, Zoran Kvrzic, Nurettin Korkmaz, Pedro Henrique, Harisson Manzala Tusumgama, Caristian Sapunaru, Aziz Behich, Anton Maglica, Ismail Cipe, Denis Alibec, Abdulkadir Tasdan, Kevin Luckassen, Dogan Alemdar, Okan Acar, Silviu Lung Jr, Okan Acar, Nehuen Paz, Emre Demir, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, Mugdat Celik, Afa Wilfride Kanga, Melih Okutan, Meguel Lopes, Gustavo Campanharo, Besard Sabovic, Muhammed Arikan

TRB vs KAY Dream 11 Prediction:

The team TRB has won the 16 matches in the league and looking forward to continuing it. The team is at the 3rd position in the league standings. The key players of the team will be U.Cakir who will be the goalkeeper as he has saved many goals in the tournament. The defender player will be U.Demlork, M.Xavier, and V.Hugo who has shown the excellent performance in the league.

The team has three midfield players that will be A.Balasetas, A.Lennon, and A.Nwakaeme. C.Ekuban is more likely to be the captain of the team in this match. There are higher chances of team TRB winning today’s match. This match could be a treat to the audience who are already excited to watch this match. Stay connected to know more about this article.