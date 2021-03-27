Trent Bolt became 'Superman', caught by one hand, batsman also surprised ... See Video - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Within the third ODI, New Zealand (NZ vs BAN third ODI) defeated Bangladesh by 164 runs. With this victory, New Zealand made a clear sweep of Bangladesh. Within the third ODI, New Zealand had batted first and scored 318 runs for six wickets in 50 overs, in response to which Bangladesh have been bowled out for 154 runs in 42.4 overs. On this match, the place the New Zealand batsmen batted bang and entertained the followers quite a bit, alternatively, Trent Boult stunned everybody with an amazing catch. The video of the catch caught by Bolt is changing into very viral on social media. Followers are always praising the fielding of the bolt. Bolt caught the catch of Liton Das with a drive within the air.

Maintain the foreign money, @trent_boult ???? A ridiculous catch from @BLACKCAPS Quickly.#NZvBAN | https://t.co/LS5M85fSzJpic.twitter.com/kbW3yPpNOJ- ICC (@ICC) March 26, 2021

Within the seventh over of Bangladesh’s innings, batsman Das tried to play a pull shot off the ball of Matt Henry however the ball went into the air along with his bat in direction of the third man, after which Bolt ran within the air. Mari and taking a shock catch gave a giant blow to the Bangladesh group. Bolt stunned the cricket followers by taking a catch with one hand. Not solely this, batsman Das couldn’t consider that any such participant can take such a catch.

Let the Kiwi group rating a mammoth rating of 318 on the premise of a banged century by Devon Conway (126) and Daryl Mitchell (100 not out) from New Zealand. Conway and Mitchell shared a 159-run partnership for the fifth wicket, on which the group managed to attain a mammoth rating.Conway scored 126 off 110 balls with 17 fours, whereas Daryl Mitchell, alternatively, scored 92 not out from 100 balls. On this innings, this legendary Kiwi batsman hit 9 fours and two sixes and altered the perspective of the match utterly. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah hit 76 off 73 balls however couldn’t win his group.