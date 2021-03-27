LATEST

Trent Bolt became ‘Superman’, caught by one hand, batsman also surprised … See Video – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Trent Bolt became 'Superman', caught by one hand, batsman also surprised ... See Video - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Within the third ODI, New Zealand (NZ vs BAN third ODI) defeated Bangladesh by 164 runs. With this victory, New Zealand made a clear sweep of Bangladesh. Within the third ODI, New Zealand had batted first and scored 318 runs for six wickets in 50 overs, in response to which Bangladesh have been bowled out for 154 runs in 42.4 overs. On this match, the place the New Zealand batsmen batted bang and entertained the followers quite a bit, alternatively, Trent Boult stunned everybody with an amazing catch. The video of the catch caught by Bolt is changing into very viral on social media. Followers are always praising the fielding of the bolt. Bolt caught the catch of Liton Das with a drive within the air.

Within the seventh over of Bangladesh’s innings, batsman Das tried to play a pull shot off the ball of Matt Henry however the ball went into the air along with his bat in direction of the third man, after which Bolt ran within the air. Mari and taking a shock catch gave a giant blow to the Bangladesh group. Bolt stunned the cricket followers by taking a catch with one hand. Not solely this, batsman Das couldn’t consider that any such participant can take such a catch.

Let the Kiwi group rating a mammoth rating of 318 on the premise of a banged century by Devon Conway (126) and Daryl Mitchell (100 not out) from New Zealand. Conway and Mitchell shared a 159-run partnership for the fifth wicket, on which the group managed to attain a mammoth rating.Conway scored 126 off 110 balls with 17 fours, whereas Daryl Mitchell, alternatively, scored 92 not out from 100 balls. On this innings, this legendary Kiwi batsman hit 9 fours and two sixes and altered the perspective of the match utterly. For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah hit 76 off 73 balls however couldn’t win his group.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
295
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
287
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
280
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
262
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
256
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x