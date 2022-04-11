Trent Boult Castles KL Rahul on Golden Duck With an Absolute Jaffa During RR vs LSG Clash

Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult rocked Lucknow Super Giants’ 166-run chase early by getting the better of their captain KL Rahul on the first ball of the innings. Boult with an absolute ‘Jaffa’ broke entered the gap between Rahul’s bat and pads to destroy his stumps. It was ideal delivery for any fast bowler as the ball landed slightly outside off stump and moved in as the Lucknow captain attempted the flick shot which opened a huge gap between bat and pads and a few seconds later he was walking back towards the pavilion.

Boult didn’t stop there as he then dismissed Krishnappa Gowtham on the very next legal delivery with another sharp inswinger but this time the batter was trapped plumb in front of the wicket.

It was the second…