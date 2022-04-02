Trent Buhagiar buries demons as Sydney FC win over Western Sydney Wanderers in Derby Cracker

Trent Buhagiar put his goal-scoring woes behind him with a match-winning double and helped Sydney FC register a dramatic 3–2 win over the Wanderers in front of what was almost certainly the least crowd for the A-League Men’s Derby in Sydney. helped.

The oft-disgraced Buhagiar has struggled for sobriety in front of goal this season, but he was on the spot when it mattered on Saturday night, twice in the second half for three for his under-fire coach Steve Corrica. To give important marks.

Two goals from Sydney FC hero Trent Buhagiar. Credit:getty

His first goal was a matter of right place, just in time as the ball came his way in the 66th minute as the Sky Blues went ahead, while the former Oleiros striker was at it again five minutes later, such a fast-paced opportunity. break…