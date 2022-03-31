Trent gets 29 points as Raptors register fourth straight win

TORONTO – Leading from the second quarter, the Toronto Raptors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-102 on Wednesday to register their fourth straight win.

Gary Trent had 29 points for the Raptors (44-32), who have won 10 of their last 12 matches.

Trent hit six of the eight shots from outside the perimeter.

Ozzy Anunobi scored 22 points, including 18 in the first half, where he was 4-for-4 at three-pointers.

Pascal Siakam set a career high with 13 assists, in addition to 12 points and 10 rebounds.

In 14 matches since March 3, the Cameroonian averaged 27.5 points before Wednesday.

“Sometimes you score a lot, sometimes it’s more about being a versatile player, a…