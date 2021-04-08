Trevor Lawrence’s Hair is a Big Part of His Superstar Identity

BREAKING NEWS: Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the Mane of a Lion.

College football fans have long known about the long locks of Lawrence. The Golden Tiger first hair-flipped onto the scene in 2018 and was instantly burdened with the task of following Deshaun Watson.

Watch the video

Poaching defenses have headhunted Lawrence ever since, but he has avoided their interception traps like bad hair days.

The star quarterback resembles “Sunshine” from Remember the Titans. Ronnie Bass’s days of touchdowns are over, but Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence’s are just beginning.

Lawrence’s head and shoulders have taken him to South Carolina, the cover of Sports Illustrated, and soon to Jacksonville or New York (maybe) after the NFL draft.

But is he more than just a gorgeous head of hair?

Last year, he showed he really might be.

Trevor Lawrence’s Early Life + College

Trevor Lawrence was born on October 6, 1999, when the number two song was “Smooth” by Santana and Rob Thomas.

Though born in Old Rocky Top, Tennessee, Young Silky Top played ball at Cartersville High School in Georgia. There, his hair flourished. He was pretty good at football, too.

The Blonde Bomber chose the Clemson Tigers after heavy recruiting from head coach Dabo Swinney.

During his 2018-2019 season in South Carolina, the freshman with the flow won the starting job, a College Football Playoff semifinal game, and the national championship. Though he’s defeated all the best programs from Alabama to Ohio State to Notre Dame, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s freshman performance remains his finest.

Two years later, and to the surprise of many, Gridiron Goldilocks hasn’t won a Heisman Trophy or another championship.

Don’t expect the stoic Lawrence to sweat it, though — pretty soon, he’ll cash in on an endorsement from Pantene.

Trevor Lawrence’s Hair

RELATED: Troy Polamalu’s Hair Had a $1 Million Insurance Policy

College football’s Fabio, Trevor Lawrence is projected to have a big night during the 2021 NFL Draft. Once he goes pro, Lawrence will likely cash in on his second-best asset. The good people of social media have already done so.

According to USA Today Sports, Trevor’s tufts tote quite the following on Instagram. They have their own Twitter account, too, as if hair might have something interesting to say.

Note that it is not Lawrence of Hairabia who runs these social media accounts – these are fan accounts for his hair.

Have you ever had a hair day that good?

No, you haven’t, Hall of Fame linebacker Troy Polamalu. But for Trevor the Tiger, every day is a good hair day, and he ain’t flowing down anytime soon.

NFL recruiters and long hair enthusiasts alike had a field day while Trevor Lawrence’s hair attended Pro Day.

Whether Lawrence lands with the Jets, the Jaguars, or even the Texans; Trevor’s mane is sure to have competition in the locker room. But there’s no reason to believe Lawrence will loosen his locks anytime soon.

Truth be told, the human carrier of Trevor Lawrence’s hair is bound to go No. 1 in the draft, most likely to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Given Florida’s constant state of humidity, Lawrence may run into some tangles.

Where Lawrence will play in the NFL is all but decided. What isn’t decided, however, is what shampoo company will be accompanying him.

Here’s my 2021 Mock Draft for Trevor Lawrence’s Top Hair Sponsors:

Pantene Pro-V – The obvious choice. Lawrence’s praise for Pantene is much-publicized; consider that a verbal commitment. But as college coaches know, a verbal commitment isn’t a signing. Head & Shoulders – You might call these guys “Big Shampoo.” With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback and Polamalu on defense, Lawrence would be crazy not to join this team. Still, it’s possible that the Young Adonis flakes out. White Rain – The unofficial shampoo, soap, dish soap, toothpaste, and boat cleaner of Florida, White Rain makes perfect sense for the Golden God. It’s helped millions of Floridians, who knows what they could for Trevor?

With a flow like Trevor’s, only one thing is for certain: on Thursday, April 29, 2021, anyone watching the NFL draft will see a hair-flip that’s worth millions of dollars.