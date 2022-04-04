Trevor Noah Grammy Hosts Monologue, Best Moments – The Hollywood Reporter

Trevor Noah takes the stage as the 2022 Grammys host, armed with comedy fodder from recent current events.

During his monologue, Noah included a joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at last week’s Oscars ceremony. “We’re listening to some music, we’re dancing, we’re singing, we’ll put people’s names out of our mouths and we’ll give prizes all night,” she said.

Noah, who moved last year’s show from outside the Los Angeles Convention Center amid strict COVID-19 protocols, noted that holding the biggest night of music in Las Vegas this year meant being surrounded by people doing shots had to happen. “Last time, people were doing shots, but it was more Modern and Pfizer,” he said.