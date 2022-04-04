Trevor Noah made his Grammy debut in reference to slapping Will Smith

Trevor Noah came out swinging as the host of the Grammys 2022 telecast – packing his signature subtle punch.

After low-key remarks about “a concert where we give some prizes,” he made the first short burst of the evening: “We’re going to keep people’s names out of our mouths,” the 38-year-old Oscars 2022 infamous. The year-old comedian quipped in an apparent reference to the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap drama.

Noah was immediately prompted to announce Silk Sonic featuring Bruno Mars and Anderson Pak, who performed “777”, prompting the host to describe them as an ode to the past: “a pair of ’70s Bringing back the decade of… that could explain all the inflation… Silk Sonic.”