Trevor Noah returns to host Grammys after dust-up with Kanye West

Comedian and face of “The Daily Show” Trevor Noah is returning to host the Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. For the 2021 show, Noah was front and center at an unconventional Grammys, some pretend performances and the bulk of the ceremony held outside the Staples Center (now known as the Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles. was part. “Overall, Noah created something that could feel like multiple competing shows,” wrote New York Times pop music critic John Carmenica.

This year, for another pandemic-delayed show, the coronavirus is one of the few delicate topics Noah may discuss in his monologue. In the weeks before the event, she had a highly publicized clash with Kanye West, who is up for five awards and was slated to perform as recently as Sunday…