Trevor Noah subtly addresses Oscar slap at Grammys opening

Trevor Noah made his 2022 Grammys debut in Las Vegas by mocking Chris Rock for slapping Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last weekend.

The Grammy host slipped into a subtle dig at the much-talked-about moment during the end of her opening bit.

After shouting to a group of musicians like Billy Porter, BTS, Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish, Noad said, “We’re going to listen to some music, we’re going to dance, we’re going to sing Well, we’re going to keep people’s names out of our mouths.

The audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena immediately understood the context and responded with applause.

“And we’re going to have prizes all night,” Noah said.

He also referred to the evening as a concert and …