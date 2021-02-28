Trey Mason was in Auburn, but where is he now?

the former Auburn tigers Star running back Trey Mason Had a sensational college career followed by a brief stint NFL.

Although he showed a lot of promise during his playing days, he failed to gain a foothold in his lawsuits, and his tenure came to an end with many issues from time to time. Saint louis ram.

while Mason’s nfl career It was over before it had a chance to Really take away, Fans will always remember his tremendous junior campaign on the grounds.

So where is Trey Mason now?

Trey Mason Football Career

Trey Mason grew up in Florida and Attended park vista high school. He earned Auburn a scholarship despite being overlooked by other top SEC schools such as Alabama.

While living at Auburn, Mason enjoyed a season of solid sophistication when he scored 12 touchdowns, but his college career really took off in his junior year. He Ran for 1,871 yards and scored a remarkable 23 rushing touchdowns.

Mason finished Sixth turnout in Heiman Trophy That season and placed himself in Auburn’s record books for single-season rising yards.

After his stellar junior campaign, Mason announced for 2014 NFL Draft, Where he was selected in the third round (75th overall pick) by the St. Louis Rams (now the Los Angeles Rams).

During his rookie season, Mason raked For 765 yards, scored four touchdowns and fumbled two in 12 matches. He was reassigned to backup duties in his second season, however, with Ramas picking up Todd Gurley of Georgia with his first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Mason last played in a regular season in 2015.

Offseason controversy

The 2016 season was disastrous for Mason. Trailing star was Multiple run-ins with law enforcement And exhibited erratic behavior.

One incident involved ATV, per driving, pursuing Mason Chief Palm Beach County Police TMZ. She was eventually charged with “fleeing and leaving regardless of the safety of others”.

Prior to that arrest, Mason was also arrested in March after being hospitalized. charged with Careless driving, resisting arrest, possession of cannabis and failure to register vehicle.

Additionally, the Over a period of four months, the police were called several times to her mother’s house.. He went to AWOL. He refused to answer the Ram Organization call and was not considered a show at the training camp before practicing on the lawn in front of his mother in Lake Worth, Fla.

Ramas head coach Jeff Fisher told reporters that the team was More concerned with the goodness of the mason Compared to his football career at the time.

According to AL.com, Mason’s mother told police that her son had taken A. “10-year-old mentality” The suggestion of giving many hit films throughout his football career affected his mental state.

Trey Mason Now

These days, Trey Mason is looking to make one Nfl comeback.

His return was announced in 2018 after a two-year hiatus from the game. He reached out to various NFL teams about another chance in the league, but was not signed.

Standout third-round draft pick Done with Saskatchewan Roughriders Earlier in 2018 Canadian Football League Being released next year.