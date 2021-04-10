Trezeguet hopeful of Juventus return alongside Del Piero

After breaking the Italians’ hearts with a golden goal in the final of Euro 2000, David Trezeguet arrived at Juventus as a hated man.

Nonetheless, the French striker quickly established a great partnership in attack alongside club icon Alessandro Del Piero, and became a fan favorite.

The two forwards completed one on other with their different characteristics, and led the club throughout all the highs and lows lived in the noughties.

The Bianconero legend spent the last years as an ambassador to the club, but has now decided to embark on a new career path as a sporting director.

Speaking with Gianlucadimarzio.com (via ilBianconero), Trezegol talked about his dream of returning to Turin in a director’s role, and perhaps reunite with his former teammate and friend.

“Del Piero was a point of reference for me, it was wonderful to share ten years at Juventus with him. He’s a serious professional and unique player, we understood each other in an instant. , but we also had a great understanding outside of the pitch.

“We shared great moments, we watched the games together. If there is harmony off the pitch, when you play it becomes much easier,” said the French bomber.

“Working for Juventus with Alex? Why not! I hope so. He is preparing to become a coach and has shown his qualities, no one will ever forget his link with the Bianconeri.”

Trezeguet also gave his views on the current situation at the club, and offered a much more positive view than most observers.

“It is natural to miss a championship after nine consecutive league titles. The group is united, but we have often witnessed physical, mental and technical declines.

“Changing both the coach and some players it is normal to have this effect, but now the season is almost over and it is evident that something is missing. For me, Juve must go on with Pirlo, to give a meaning to this season and an idea of ​​continuity,” concluded the former striker.