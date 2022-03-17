Tri-Tech wireless detector, a new level in false alarm reduction

Hikvisionprovider of AIoT solutions and Big Data services focused on security, has presented a new device within the AX-PRO alarm family: the Tri-Tech wireless detector, which also incorporates an optional camera. It is a system of highly accurate intrusion detection that uses external passive infrared (PIR) detectors. Thanks to this innovative technology and the high quality images it provides, the Tri-Tech allows video verification of the incidentand drastically improves the capacity of this alarm system designed for both homeowners and small businesses.

A false alarm can occur for any reason: bad weather, leaves or branches moving in the wind, the movement of an animal, etc. To avoid these kinds of mishaps and identify non-threatening moves, the Tri-Tech detector uses three sensors that allow a unique precision in the market: a PIR sensor at the top, a microwave sensor and another PIR sensor at the bottom. This allows you to detect objects at various heights, with a 15 meter 90° adjustable detection areaand in this way, more accurately identify the event that is actually triggering the alarm.

Besides, the IFT technology (independent floating threshold) allows detectors adjust their threshold based on the infrared environment and background noise automatically and dynamically. This reduces false alarms caused by background noise interference: the system uses digital temperature compensation to automatically adjust the alarm threshold based on the environment, making it much more reliable in adverse weather conditions.

The Tri-Tech detector also has an innovative solution to protect itself from sabotage attempts by an intruder, such as the so-called masking, which consists of covering the sensors with a spray. In this case, the AX-PRO sensor uses the so-called IR anti-masking: the detector initiates a sequence by which it is able to recognize if the aforementioned sabotage has occurred and automatically notifies an operator to act accordingly.

And there are still more

The optional camera module provides GIF verificationwhich allows the operator to view an image of the incident for visual verification thanks to an angle-adjustable 2.0-millimeter lens that provides up to 20 images in VGA/QVGA/QQVGA formats.

Among other features, the Tri-Tech detector also includes:

Does not cause an alarm jump with pets up to 40 kg.

Waterproof (according to IP65 standard).

(according to IP65 standard). Automatic sensitivity.

Ease of installation and cost effectiveness, without the need for power/network cables.

The wireless Tri-Tech detector provides a reliable and innovative solution in all kinds of scenarios detect an intrusion and avoid annoying false alarms.