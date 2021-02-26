TRI vs GUY Fantasy Prediction: T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars Best Fantasy Pitches for West Indies ODD Finals | sport

TRI vs. GUY Fantasy Prediction: T&T Red Force vs. Guyana Jaguars – 27 February 2021 (Antiga). The Grand Finale of the competition features two heavyweight teams pitted against each other.

T&T Red Force will take on Guyana Jaguars in the finals of the West Indies Super 50 competition. The Premier ODD competition has finally reached its knockout stages.

The Red Force is unbeaten in the tournament so far, and would like to continue their domination in this final game. The Jaguars have lost just one game in the tournament, while they seek to complete their revenge on The Red Force. This last game promises to be an exciting one.

Pitch report – Average batting score at this place is 242 runs this season.

Total Games Played: 17; Batting first Won: 8; Batting second Won: 4

Match Details:

Time:- 11:00 PM IS Stadium: – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Potential XI for both sides: –

T&T Red Force – Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kirron Pollard, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Philippe, Akeel Hosin, Khri Pierre.

Guyana Jaguars – Tevin Imlach, Chandrapal Hemraj, Shimron Hetmeyer, Leon Johnson, Chris Barnwell, Anthony Brumble, Ramon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Goodkesh Moti, Veerasammi Permul.

Squad must have 5 players

E Lewis, J Mohammed, S Hetmeyer, C Hemraj and G Motion.

TRI vs GUY team wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran (Price 9.5) Will be our wicket-keeper. Puran has scored 932 ODIs at an average of 49.05, while he has scored 132 runs in this tournament.

TRI vs GUY Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9), Lendl Simmons (Price 9), and Jason Mohammed (Price 8.5) T&T will be our batsman of the Red Force. Lewis has scored 261 runs at an average of 43.50 this season, while Simmons has scored 170 runs at an average of 56.66. Mohammed has scored 326 runs at an average of 81.50, while bowling has taken four wickets.

Shimron Hetmeyer (value 10) and Chandrapal Hemraj (value 9.5) Guiana will be our batsman from the Jaguars. Hetmyer has scored 280 runs at an average of 56.00 in the tournament, while Hemraj has scored 219 runs at an average of 36.50 and has taken four wickets in bowling. Both of them are top-order batsmen.

TRI vs GUY Team all-rounders

Gudakesh Moti (Price 9.5) and Ramon Refer (Price 8.5) Guyana will be our all-rounder from the Jaguars. Moti has taken 16 wickets in the tournament, while his economy has been 4.61. Ramon was brilliant in the Test series against Bangladesh, while he played a brilliant innings of 90 runs in the semi-final match.

TRI vs GUY Team Bowlers

Anderson Philip (Price 8.5), Ravi Rampaul (Price 8.5), and Imran Khan (Price 8) T&T will be our bowlers of the Red Force. Rampaul has taken ten wickets in the tournament, while Philip has taken nine wickets. Imran has also bowled well and has seven scallops under his belt. All three are wicket takers.

Match Prediction: T&T Red Force is the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Jason Mohammed and Chandrapaul Hemraj

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmeyer

