TRI vs. JAM Fantasy Prediction: Best Fantasy ODD Semi-Finals for Jamaica Scorpions vs. T&T Red Force vs. West Indies | sport

TRI vs JAM Fantasy Prediction: T&T Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions – 24 February 2021 (Antiga). Red Force is unbeaten in the tournament so far.

T&T Red Force will take on Jamaica Scorpions in the semi-finals of the West Indies Super 50 competition. The Premier ODD competition has finally reached its knockout stages.

The Red Force won all five of their games in the league stages, while the Scorpions won only one or two of their five games. It is a knockout game, and Trinidad will definitely go as a favorite.

Pitch report – Average 1st innings batting score is 237 runs this season.

Total Games Played: 15; Batting 1st Won: 7; Batting 2nd Won: 8.

Match Details:

Time:- 11:00 PM IS Stadium: – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

Potential XI for both sides: –

T&T Red Force – Evin Lewis, Cajern Otley, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Mohammed, Kirron Pollard, Dinesh Ramdin, Sunil Naren, Akal Hosin, Anderson Philip, Ravi Rampaul, Imran Khan.

Jamaican Scorpion – Paul Palmer, Aldine Thomas, Brandon King, Andre McCarthy, Rowman Powell, Jewell Glenn, Fabian Allen, Darval Green, Jamie Merchant, Xavier Royal, Odion Smith.

Squad must have 5 players

E. Lewis, A. McCarthy, J. Mohammed, R. Powell, and A. Philip.

TRI vs JAM team wicket-keeper

Nicholas Pooran (Price 9) Will be our wicket-keeper. Puran has scored 932 ODIs at an average of 49.05, while he has scored 78 runs in this tournament.

TRI vs JAM Team Batsmen

Evin Lewis (Price 9) and Jason Mohammed (Price 8.5) T&T will be our Red Force batsman. Lewis has scored 237 runs at an average of 47.50 this season, while his strike-rate is 111.26. Mohammed scored 357 runs at an average of 89.25 last season, while he has scored 285 runs at an average of 95.00 with four wickets in bowling this season.

Brandon King (Price 9.5) and Rowman Powell (Price 9) Jamaican Scorpions will have our batsmen. King has scored 137 runs at an average of 27.40 in the tournament, while Powell has scored 125 runs at an average of 25.00. Pavel has also taken four wickets in bowling.

TRI vs JAM Team all-rounders

Kiron Pollard (Price 10) T&T will be our all-rounder from Red Force. Pollard has scored 2496 ODIs, while bowling 53 wickets. He is the match winner in the white-ball format, and has taken six wickets in the tournament.

Andre McCarthy (Price 10) and Jamie Merchant (Price 9) Our all-rounder will be from Jamaica Scorpions. McCarthy has scored 156 runs in the tournament at an average of 31.20, while bowling has taken eight wickets. Merchant has taken five wickets with an economy of 4.32.

TRI vs JAM Team Bowlers

Anderson Philip (value 8.5), Akeel Hosin (price 8.5), and Imran Khan (price 8.5) T&T will be our bowlers of the Red Force. All three have taken seven wickets in the tournament so far. They are wicket takers.

Match Prediction: T&T Red Force is the favorite to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Andrea McCarthy and Evin Lewis

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both captain picks + Jason Mohammed and Rowman Powell

