LATEST

Trial Highlights Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Trial Highlights Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension » todayssnews

MINNEAPOLIS: Jurors in the trial of a Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyds death are hearing from investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, an agency that could be viewed as the states equivalent of the FBI.

The BCA has come under fire for its investigations of other police-involved deaths, especially the case of a Minneapolis officer who shot and killed an unarmed Australian woman in 2017. It has kept a lower public profile while leading the investigation into the roles of Derek Chauvin and three other fired officers in Floyd’s death last May. Senior Special Agent James Reyerson testified Wednesday about his role as lead investigator.

Readers of the best-selling John Sandford detective novels know the BCA as the employer of the protagonists, Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers.

WHAT IS THE BCA?

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is a statewide agency that provides investigative and other services to help solve crimes, often to back up smaller law enforcement agencies that lack sufficient resources. The BCA also provides laboratory, training and criminal record services. It has more than 300 agents, analysts, scientists and other staff at its headquarters and lab in St. Paul and offices around the state. Many states have something similar.

The BCA has been led by Superintendent Drew Evans since 2015. The bureau is part of the larger Department of Public Safety, run by Commissioner John Harrington, who’s one of the top Black law enforcement officials in Minnesota.

A police accountability package enacted last year in response to Floyd’s death requires all law enforcement agencies to report to the BCA any use-of-force incidents that result in serious injury or death.

CRITICISM IN THE NOOR CASE

Police watchdogs had long seen BCA as being part of the blue wall of silence, but the bureau came under some of its heaviest criticism during the investigation of former Minneapolis Officer Mohamed Noor. In 2017, Noor fatally shot an unarmed Australian woman, Justine Ruszczyk Damond, who had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman told activists that he hadn’t been able to charge Noor because agents weren’t doing their jobs. Damonds father, John Ruszczyk, called the BCAs early work either active resistance or gross incompetence. The BCA pushed back against Freeman’s comments but put new agents on the case, and Freeman said they did exemplary work. Following Noor’s conviction on murder and manslaughter charges in 2019, Freeman said his rift with the bureau had healed.

THE AGENCY’S ROLE IN THE CHAUVIN CASE

The BCA also led the investigation into Floyd’s death, but the county attorney’s office has taken a back seat. At the request of Gov. Tim Walz, Keith Ellison, the state’s first Black attorney general, took over the prosecution. So the BCA has been reporting its findings to the attorney general’s office.

Testimony in Chauvin’s trial has included frequent references to the BCA, which interviewed many witnesses, sometimes with the FBI, though Chauvin exercised his right to remain silent. Defense attorney Eric Nelson has been alert in highlighting discrepancies between witnesses’ testimony and their statements to the BCA.

Questions have been raised about how BCA investigators missed drugs when they first searched the SUV that Floyd was driving and the squad car that officers attempted to put him in on the night of the fatal confrontation. Second searches of the vehicles in December and January turned up pills containing a combination of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
735
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
734
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
731
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
728
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
716
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
710
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
673
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
622
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
593
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
588
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top