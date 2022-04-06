Trial ordered for Joseph Puska in Ashling Murphy murder case

A man accused of murdering teacher Ashling Murphy is presented with a book of evidence and sent to trial in the Central Criminal Court.

Joseph Puska, 31, of Linley Grove, Muklagh, with the address of Offali, was in custody after a court hearing in Tullamore on January 19.

He is accused of killing a 23-year-old elementary school teacher who was assaulted on January 12 after running along the Grand Canal near Tullamore.

The Slovakian citizen faced his seventh hearing in Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.