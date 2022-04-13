Tribute paid to comedian Gilbert Gottfried

Amy Schumer, Marlee Matlin, Mark Hamill and Seth MacFarlane are among those who paid tribute to “politically incorrect softie” Gilbert Gottfried after his death at the age of 67.

Fellow comedians praised his “unique” talent and said he “will be greatly missed”.

The stand-up comic was best known for voicing the wise-cracking parrot Iago in Disney’s 1992 animated film aladdin,

Other notable films include look who’s Talking, problem child And Beverly Hills Cop II,

Recently Oscar co-host Schumer said in a post on her Instagram story, “Gilbert was so sweet. Truly kind, a legend.”