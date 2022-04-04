Tribute to Taylor Hawkins and speech of Volodymyr Zelensky

Olivia Rodrigo and Sonic Silk were the big winners at the Grammys, with both acts garnering two awards.
They emerged as the frontrunners during a ceremony that featured a touching tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and a surprise appearance from the leader of Ukraine.
John Batiste, who was nominated in 11 categories – the most of any act, claimed the gong for album of the year for his album We Are, considered the biggest of the night.
American country artists Chris Stapleton, Doja Cat and SZA also received major awards at the Las Vegas show at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Opening the ceremony, host Trevor Noah spoke about Will Smith and his controversial slap at the Oscars.
