Tribute to the Gods of Corruption as Dark Mofo Resurrects in 2022

All Hail Dionysus, the ancient Greek god of mulled wine-fueled fun, whose wild winds of debauchery would propel his Bacchanian spirit to Hobart as Dark Mofo. Uncovering a spectacular whirlwind of artistic chaos over the two weeks marking the winter solstice from June 8 to 22, creative director leigh carmichael No stranger to raising eyebrows and spirits under the banner of ‘Resurrection’ has reunited the festival.

It’s a fitting theme after two years of maelstrom that has stopped many of us from carrying our souls across the Tasmanian sea. And what a wonderful feast of the strange and wonderful Carmichael, much of which is free to visit.

“As the cultural world re-emerges from the darkness of cancellations and lockdowns, we all…


