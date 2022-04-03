Tribute to Tom Cruise at Cannes

next version of Cannes Film Festival will offer a Homage special for actor Tom Cruise on the occasion of the thirtieth anniversary of his only appearance in the competition and on the day of his entire career Premiere Top Gun: Maverick World Cup.

Homage The film will take place on May 18, exactly thirty years after his appearance at Cannes with director Ron Howard’s “Far and Away,” the festival said in a statement Friday.

That same night in 1992, Cruise presented that version to Danish director Bille August at the Palme d’Or for his film “The Best Intentions”.

in his HomageThe American interpreter will hold an onstage conversation with journalist Didier Allouch.

and that night he’ll part Premiere The World of “Top Gun:…”