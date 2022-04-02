Tributes after the sudden death of Sligo’s Red Og Murphy

Tributes have been paid for Sligo footballer Red Og Murphy, who has tragically died at the age of 21.

Murphy was a talented young footballer who impressed by playing for Sligo, DCU and their club Curry on several occasions and was studying to become a teacher at the university.

The 21-year-old was recently named to the 2022 Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars football team of the year, but was dropped from Sligo’s county panel for the year to focus on his studies.

The Gaelic Players Association paid tribute to Murphy following news of his untimely death.