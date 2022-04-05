Tributes as Coronation Street star Jennifer Wilson dies in France

(via Getty Images)

Tributes are being paid to soap star Jennifer Wilson, who has passed away at the age of 89.

coronation road And Accident The star died last week at his home in France, a family friend has confirmed Irish listening,

Wilson also appeared doctors and played roles in the hit shows of the 70s Brother And special branch.

The cause of death of the actress is not yet known.

Tributes are pouring in online for the star, with many sharing their love for the star’s acting.