Tributes paid to artist and musician Mira Calix, who has died at the age of 52

“It pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way,” commented her label, Warp Records.

Tributes are pouring in for award-winning artist and musician Mira Calix after news of her passing was confirmed yesterday.

Born Chantal Pasmonte in South Africa, Mira lived largely in the UK. She considered music and sound to be “sculptural material”, and over the course of her career, she was commissioned by The Royal Shakespeare Company, Carriageworks, MONA, Performa, The Barbican, Art Basel, and performed and performed. , Lincoln Centre, Coventry Biennial, Shakespeare Globe, Melbourne Recital Centre, SONAR, Latitude Festival, Edinburgh …