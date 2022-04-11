Tributes paid to Conn Kluskey of Dublin group The Bachelors, who has died aged 80

The Bachelors hit #1 in the UK with ‘Diane’.

Tributes have poured in online following the news of the death of one of the founding members of Dublin pop group The Bachelors, Conn Klusky.

The group was originally formed in the late ’50s under the name The Harmonicords, and played The Ed Sullivan Show In America, before changing his name to The Bachelors in the early 60s. The trio made up of Conn (aka Conleth), his brother Declan Klusky and John Stokes had a major hit with “Diane”, which reached number 1 in the UK and number 10 in the US in 1964.

