Tributes paid to Cornish D-Day legend Harry Billing, who dies at 96

Tributes have been paid to Cornish D-Day veteran Harry Billing MBE, who has died at the age of 96 after a short illness.

The former Royal Engineer was only 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land at Gold Beach on 5 June 1944.

His daughter, Sally Billing-Shandley, said: “He was a man who always kept his word, his word was solid. He always fought for what he believed in.

“His passion was inexhaustible for all the veterans who lost their lives.”

D-Day legend Harry Billing was made an MBE for his fundraising efforts. Credit: the countryside

General Lord Richard Dante, chairman of the Normandy Memorial Trust, has recalled his memory of Harry.

He added: “Harry Billing was one of those remarkable Normandy giants who was insisting that there be a proper memorial for all his teammates …