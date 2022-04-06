Tributes paid to Cornish D-Day legend Harry Billing, who dies at 96

Tributes have been paid to Cornish D-Day veteran Harry Billing MBE, who has died at the age of 96 after a short illness.
The former Royal Engineer was only 18 when he was one of the first British soldiers to land at Gold Beach on 5 June 1944.
His daughter, Sally Billing-Shandley, said: “He was a man who always kept his word, his word was solid. He always fought for what he believed in.
“His passion was inexhaustible for all the veterans who lost their lives.”
General Lord Richard Dante, chairman of the Normandy Memorial Trust, has recalled his memory of Harry.
He added: “Harry Billing was one of those remarkable Normandy giants who was insisting that there be a proper memorial for all his teammates …
