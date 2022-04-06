Tributes paid to maestro Boris Brough after he was hit by a well-known conductor's car

Tributes are being paid following news of the death of maestro Boris Brott, artistic director and conductor of the Orchester Classic de Montréal, who died on Tuesday after a hit-and-run in Hamilton. He was 78 years old.

Orchestra shared the news in a facebook post who called it his “heart and soul”.

“The entire OCM family is in a state of shock and disbelief,” the orchestra’s leadership said in the post.

,[He was] An exceptional ambassador of classical music, recognized beyond our borders, mentor to countless young musicians and a dear friend to many of them. His sudden passing leaves a deep void in the music community and deep sorrow in our hearts.”

