Tributes paid to Sligo footballer Red Murphy, who has died tragically

Tributes have been paid to the talented Sligo GAA footballer and former Australian rules player Red Og Murphy, who has tragically died in Dublin.
The 21-year-old was a student at DCU and one of Sligo’s rising stars of both club and county football.
Paying tribute to him as news of his sudden death came, neighbor and Sligo County councilor Martin Connolly toldWith widespread tremors in the area.
“Curry’s parish is speechless,” said Mr. Connolly.
“Red g was probably one of the best footballers to have come off the field. He played for the Curry GAA club. He and the Murphy family are deeply respected.”
The young man had an eight-month stint with the North Melbourne Kangaroos for the AFL in 2018. Mr. Connolly said:
Read Full News