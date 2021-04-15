Tributes to “Mr. Pacer” Bobby “Slick” Leonard illustrate how much he meant as a radio analyst

Bobby “Slick” Leonard handed away at 88 Tuesday, and far of the protection targeted on his outstanding profession as a participant (he led home-state Indiana to a NCAA title in 1953, hitting the game-winning free throw, then performed seven years within the NBA) and coach. Leonard, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Corridor of Fame in 2014, began as a player-coach with the Chicago Zephyrs, then switched to only a teaching function when the Zephyrs moved to Baltimore because the Bullets, coached there for 5 years. He later grew to become the pinnacle coach of the Indiana Pacers and gained three ABA titles with them, led them by means of monetary turmoil across the NBA-ABA merger (together with organizing a last-second telethon in 1977), and likewise served as basic supervisor for a few of that point.

However Leonard’s additionally recognized to many from his profession as a Pacers’ coloration commentator, which noticed him begin on TV in 1985, transfer to radio shortly afterwards, and proceed there till his dying (albeit solely calling residence video games in recent times following some well being points, together with a 2011 coronary heart assault and three 2018 falls). Alongside the way in which, he grew to become recognized for his “Growth, child!” three-point catchphrase, in addition to his basic power, enthusiasm, and perception.

The 2020-21 marketing campaign was Leonard’s thirty fifth season as a Pacers’ broadcaster, and the tribute to him from long-time play-by-play companion Mark Boyle (who had referred to as video games with Leonard for many years) throughout the intro to Tuesday evening’s recreation in opposition to the Los Angeles Clippers (which Boyle wound up calling solo) was fairly touching:

“There shall be loads of time to speak about tonight’s matchup over the course of the following two and a half hours, however for now, I’d admire it when you’d let me share a minute with of some private ideas. As most of you realize, William Robert Leonard, recognized to every one as ‘Slick,’ handed away earlier right this moment on the age of 88. He handed away in his sleep after battling quite a lot of well being points during the last variety of years. And due to his well being historical past and his age, it’s not essentially shocking that he’s handed. Nonetheless, that it’s not shocking doesn’t make it any much less heartbreaking.”

“This was a person that reached us on quite a few ranges. He was a highschool basketball star, an all-American at IU, he performed and coached within the NBA, after which was the coach when the Pacers gained their three ABA championships. After that, he and his spouse Nancy, who had been collectively for over 60 years, helped save the franchise by means of some dire occasions previous to the Simons proudly owning the group. In a while, Slick grew to become a beloved broadcaster for us on radio and tv.”

“I may sit right here and discuss to you for hours about his accomplishments, and they’re appreciable, however that’s not why I’ve requested you to indulge me with this private time at first of tonight’s broadcast. When Slick and I grew to become everlasting companions in 1994, I used to be excited, however I used to be additionally a bit apprehensive. I used to be younger, I used to be stuffed with myself, and I really thought, and I’m embarrassed to confess this now, I really thought on the time, ‘I’m wondering if this man’s going to cramp my type.’”

“27 years later, he’s the very best factor that ever occurred to me professionally, and that’s not the half of it. It is a man that made all of us really feel like a member of the family, made all of us really feel like he was and invested in what we had been pondering and doing and saying. I may sit right here, like I mentioned, and discuss to you for hours about his accomplishments, and they’re appreciable, and they’re spectacular. However that’s not why I like Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard, or why I admired him. I can put that into a number of phrases. I like Slick Leonard as a result of he was at all times the person I needed to be and by no means may. Thanks for listening.”

That’s a beautiful tribute from Boyle, who additionally referred to as Leonard “Mr. Pacer” and mentioned “The followers love him, I like him, and he’s performed all the things there’s to do.” And at The Athletic, Bob Kravitz additionally had some good ideas on what labored in regards to the Boyle-Leonard partnership, with some insights from Boyle:

Mark and Slick had been the proper broadcast partnership. Boyle is deeply considerate and articulate past examine, his facility with the language unmatched. He’s a loner, an iconoclast, somebody who readily describes himself as “not a lot of a individuals individual.” Slick, however, was all people’s greatest pal, possessing the uncommon present of having the ability to make all people he met really feel like a long-lost member of the family. Boyle was the brains of the operation, whereas Slick was its excitable coronary heart and soul. “That is going to sound type of bizarre as a result of it’s ambiguous and unquantifiable, however he taught me about individuals,” Boyle mentioned. “And I nonetheless don’t completely get it and I’ll by no means be him, however the way in which he interacted with individuals was simply magnificent. I do know for a truth there are individuals Slick doesn’t like, and so they suppose he loves them. As a result of he provides off that vibe. We had been up in our broadcast sales space final yr when the Lakers got here in and who exhibits as much as see Slick however (former Pacers and present Lakers coach) Frank Vogel. He got here all the way in which up the stands, by means of the group, simply to say hi there to Slick. He simply had that present to attach with individuals. “To the diploma our broadcast labored, it was as a result of we had been so completely different. I would like the Pacers to win, however I’m extra goal. I see either side. And Slick is passionate. He’s not afraid to criticize, however it comes from the center. When he goes too far out of bounds, I can rope him again in. And generally, I’d get caught up in his enthusiasm. We had been so completely different, however we simply complemented each other.”

However Boyle was removed from the one one paying tribute to Leonard’s broadcasting skill. His TV colleagues Chris Denari and Jeremiah Johnson additionally had some ideas:

No higher individual to signify IU, @Pacers, our metropolis, our state than Slick Leonard. An icon. Accountable w/ Nancy for saving the franchise. Very lucky to satisfy him 40+ years in the past; he and my dad had been classmates at IU. My ideas and prayers are w/ Nancy and the Leonard household. pic.twitter.com/FJjLw8IfwD – Chris Denari (@ChrisDenari) April 13, 2021

Each time I heard Slick Leonard discuss, I felt the feelings of basketball. His voice was like sneakers squeaking on a fitness center ground, the sound of the ball swishing by means of the online, the odor of popcorn within the fitness center. Slick Leonard cherished this state & our nice recreation, and EVERYONE cherished Slick. — Jeremiah Johnson (@PacersJJ) April 13, 2021

And TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller, who had Leonard calling lots of his pictures throughout his 1987-2005 NBA profession (all with the Pacers), tweeted about an Athletic tribute to Leonard from Zak Keefer and mentioned he’ll at all times miss speaking with Leonard:

That is all the things it is advisable learn about Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard.. Will endlessly miss our bus/planes conversations.. #BOOMBABY https://t.co/ojv9vERyqY — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 14, 2021

Miller has even named his manufacturing firm “Growth Child Productions.” In order that phrase goes to reside on. Right here’s a 2019 tribute video to Leonard from Pacers’ TV broadcaster Fox Sports activities Indiana (now Bally Sports activities Indiana):

Leonard definitely had a protracted and memorable profession, and impacted lots of people as a participant, as a coach, and as a broadcaster. Our ideas exit to his household and associates.

