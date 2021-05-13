Trinayani 14th May 2021 Written Update: Thilottama is Suspicious about Gangayya

Trinayani May Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Jasmine saying now he is tucking flowers in her hair and later he will damage them. Vishal says that the wild Flowers are soo beautiful. Nayani says Flowers are as beautiful as him. Vishal laughs at her and tells her that Men should be Strong while the Girls should be beautiful. Nayani asks him about the guest who is supposed to come which makes him laugh more. She then says she is wasting time by talking and asks him to say what he was going to. Vishal sits on his knees forwarding flower bouquet towards her. Jasmine takes a handkerchief and keeps a stone in it. Vishal praises her and says I Love and about to say you but Jasmine throws the stone at the wires which cuts the power. Nayani panics as it is dark all over. He tries to console her but she gets more scared and demands to go from there.Vishal agrees and takes her with him who is followed by Jasmine.

Suvana is sitting on the sofa cursing her Fate as now Hasini may say this matter to everyone. Hasini comes from behind. Suvana stands seeing her. Hasini comes to her and cups her face saying you are Nayani’s sister and how can I not Love you, I can’t believe you wrote letter for Me. Suvada gets confused hearing this. She then says you didn’t wanted Me to reply to it no. While Suvada is still trying to understand. Hasini kisses her forehead and runs away from there shying away promising to meet tomorrow. Suvada shutters.

Thilottama comes to parsu who was thinking and closes the doors. She asks as to what he is thinking. He says he is thinking a way to catch Gangadhar. She tells him she caught him. Parsu is surprised and asks her where he is. Gangadhar is listening to their words hiding behind the window and gets scared listening them. Thilottama says he is in the house which shocks parsu and scares Gangayya. She tells him it is Gangayya and once she is hundred percent sure she will burn him. Parsu says your first Husband. She asks him not to shout. Gangayya worries hearing her.

Nayani is smiling at Vishal who is driving the car. They are being followed by Jasmine who is getting jealous seeing them together. Vishal asks her whether she was scared that a Tiger may come there. She says she will feed herself to Tiger to save him. He asks her not to talk like that. He says he wishes to be born like her. She refuses saying it is hard. Jasmine who saw them smiling at eachother get jealous and curses Vishal for falling for Nayani. Nayani who is tired sleeps on his shoulder while he admires her which infuriates Jasmine.

Durandhara is grooming herself when Gangayya comes to her with the Coffee. She gets scared seeing him in the mirror and asks whether Nayani asked him to serve them to which he agrees. She says they will never change. The Screen Freezes On Her Face.